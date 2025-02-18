MetroLink Tulsa suspends bus service

MetroLink
By Steve Berg

MetroLink Tulsa has suspended all bus service for Tuesday, including their MicroLink and LinkAssist routes, because of the ice and snow and deteriorating road conditions.

The statement from MetroLink did not say when they expect to resume service.

They did say they’re going to closely monitor the situation tomorrow and Thursday.

They urge riders to plan accordingly as road conditions continue to worsen.

They said the Denver Avenue Bus Station downtown will still be available as a warming station.


Steve Berg

Steve Berg

Anchor

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!