MidAmerica Industrial Park selected as new production site for mining equipment company

PRYOR, Okla. — MidAmerica Industrial Park announced they have been selected as a new production site for a mining equipment company.

TCI Manufacturing, headquartered in Walnut, Illinois, manufactures equipment for the quarry, mining, and aggregate industries.

A pre-existing, 45,000 sqft facility owned by MidAmerica Industrial Park will serve as a hub for TCI’s production activities. The site also has a 4.5-acre laydown yard for storage and logistics.

According to MidAmerica Industrial Park, TCI said, “The new Pryor, Oklahoma facility will operate with the same rigorous quality standards for which TCI Manufacturing is known. The facility initially focuses on core products such as conveyors and portable material handling equipment.

TCI will start with six to eight full-time welding and fabrication employees and will have to potential to expand to 12 to 15 as operations grow.

“The addition of TCI Manufacturing to MidAmerica Industrial Park underscores our commitment to attracting and supporting employers of all sizes,” said MidAmerica CEO David Stewart. “Our ongoing investments in infrastructure and assets, workforce development, and community support make MidAmerica the ideal choice for companies seeking a competitive edge in today’s market.”

According to MidAmerica Industrial Park, TCI said the expansion was done to increase production capacity, enhance shipping logistics, and prepare for growth. The facility will initially focus on a selection of core TCI products, including conveyors and portable material handling equipment.

“Since the company’s first visit to MidAmerica, the Park and its neighboring communities reminded TCI’s executive team of Walnut, Illinois, where their flagship headquarters is located,” MidAmerica Executive Director Jason Stutzman said. “The Park’s central location in the United States aligns perfectly with the companies’ growth strategy to serve customers more efficiently and effectively.”

MidAmerica’s management team will support TCI’s workforce development and recruitment efforts through its program, MidAmerica Delivers. MidAmerica has invested more than $15 million in its education and workforce training programs, according to According to MidAmerica Industrial Park.