Midtown Tulsa homicide suspect in custody at Tulsa County Jail

Blake McDonell (Tulsa County Jail)

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — A man arrested in New York for a midtown Tulsa homicide is in custody at the Tulsa County Jail.

29-year-old Blake McDonell was booked into the jail Thursday around 10:30 p.m. He was accused of killing John Fender earlier this month.

On October 10, police responded to a home near 11th and Harvard and found Fender dead in a back room of the house. Detectives said McDonell shot him and ran following a domestic altercation.

According to police, McDonell boarded a flight to New York the next morning and was planning to board another flight to Paris before he was taken into custody.

McDonell is charged with first-degree murder and was booked on a $5 million bond.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

