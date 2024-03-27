Mike Tyson selling edibles shaped like a chewed ear

Through the years CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Former Boxer Mike Tyson arrives at the 'Che' Premiere at the Palais des Festivals during the 61st International Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2008 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images) (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Mike Tyson is selling edibles shaped like a chewed ear ahead of his next fight, according to the New York Post.

The Mike Tyson-branded edibles are shaped like an ear with a bite mark, which is a callback to Iron Mike’s heavyweight showdown with Evander Holyfield.

Tyson is planning a comeback fight against Jake Paul in July, and is rolling out his Tyson 2.0 brand “Mike Bites”.

“Growing up in Brooklyn, I could have never imagined a time when cannabis would be legally utilized to enhance both mental and physical well-being,” Tyson said in a statement.

The former champ famously gnawed on Holyfield’s ear as they clinched during a WBA title fight on July 28, 1997 — a move that got him disqualified.

Not everyone in the cannabis industry is high on promoting Tyson’s THC-infused products, pointing to his criminal record that includes a 1992 conviction for raping Miss Black America contestant Desiree Washington in Indiana and accusations of spousal abuse.