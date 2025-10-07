Military veterans visit Washington, D.C. on Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight

Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight (April Hill)

A group of Oklahoma military veterans are spending the day in the nation’s capital visiting the memorials that honor their service to the country.

The veterans are flown to Washington, D.C. at no cost to them on an Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight.

The organization is run by volunteers and funded solely by donations.

Those on this trip are mostly Vietnam War veterans with some who fought in the Korean War as well.

Today’s trip includes stops at the Marine Corps Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery, the World War II Memorial and more.

Follow KRMG on Facebook or Instagram @KRMGTulsa for more.

To learn more about Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight, click here.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!