Mini-golf course opens tomorrow at Mother Road Market

You can get your putts AND your kicks on Route 66, starting tomorrow at Mother Road Market at 11th and Lewis.

The food hall has brought back a new-and-improved mini-golf course on the patio.

The old one got wiped out by the Father’s Day windstorm last year.

Brian Paschal, CEO of the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation, says they contracted with a company out of Minneapolis to custom-build a much more robust 9-hole course called ‘Putt 66.’

“We have loops, we have Plinko, we have neon. They really went above and beyond, so if you were here previously and played mini-golf, it’s a much different experience now,” Pascahl said.

Even the previous, smaller course was very popular though, something that Paschal says they didn’t fully realize until it was gone.

“For several months, our customer reviews were wondering where mini-golf had gone, so we knew it was popular, but just the level of its popularity was not clear to us, but people missed it,” he said.

Putt 66 follows a natural geographic progression of Route 66 landmarks, starting with hole number one at a Chicago gas station, then continuing to the Saint Louis arch, the Catoosa Blue Whale, Pop’s in Arcadia, and more, before winding up at Santa Monica Pier in California.

The grand opening is tomorrow.

The cost is $5 to play.

©2024 Cox Media Group