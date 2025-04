MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — A Sand Springs man reported missing in December was found dead in McIntosh County on Monday.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office said the skeletal remains of Zachary Smith Sr. were found in a rural wooded area, within two miles of where his car was found in December, at the Dustin exit off the Indian Nation Turnpike.

OSCO said the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

The McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office will assist in the investigation moving forward.