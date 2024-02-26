Mississippi cop is arrested for shoplifting in uniform

Police car - fast moving with bright flashing lights Douglas Sacha/Getty Images (Douglas Sacha/Getty Images)

By Jen Townley

A Mississippi police officer was arrested for shoplifting while on duty.

According to the Daily Mail, Robin Conner was wearing her uniform, and driving her police cruiser when she stole a pair of $140 shoes from the Dick’s Sporting Goods in Columbus, Mississippi last week.

Conner was charged with misdemeanor shoplifting for stealing goods worth less than $1,000.

After being taken to jail in her own cruiser, police say Conner was then booked into the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center.

Conner has been on the force for two years.

She’s now on administrative leave.


