Mixed reactions growing over proposed statue on Tulsa’s Cry Baby Hill

TULSA, Okla. — A new statue planned for Tulsa’s Cry Baby Hill is getting a lot of reaction online and most of it is negative.

The Riverview Neighborhood Association Vice President, who will have a clear view of the sculpture called “Cry Baby Cry”, said residents aren’t too happy.

“I wish that this wasn’t what we were putting in because especially as living right here, just having to look at it every day,” Lauren Branum said.

Branum is the vice president of the Riverview Neighborhood Association, which includes Cry Baby Hill.

“My neighbors aren’t thrilled about that. Other neighbors in the neighborhood just feel like it’s kind of too tacky and embarrassing,” Branum said.

Branum sat on the panel to choose the design but said the concept by Ken Kelleher, who’s from New Hampshire, wasn’t her choice.

“I was on the selection committee with the City. There was a process for selecting this. There were a variety of proposals that were put in and this is the one that was chosen by the committee as a whole, even though I didn’t vote for it,” Branum said.

As of right now, the statue is set to be on Route 66 standing at 20 feet tall right on the top of Cry Baby Hill.

On the FOX23 Facebook page, Tulsans have voiced their concerns.

The artist made the following statement on his Facebook page.

“Crying is a universal experience. It can be humorous or an expression of deep grief. We designed this sculpture to express both & add value to Tulsa tourism and want people to feel it is a gift, not something being forced on them.

I know this directly because when I started this design my wife had just been diagnosed with lung cancer. Sadly 4 weeks ago, the day after she rang the bell to celebrate finishing her treatment, I was helping out her to bed, and she died in front of me, coming back fur just a minute to say ‘bye now’.

I cry now everyday, somehow this sculpture in a strange unexplained way connects to this - I don’t know how or why. I want this to be a gift for the city that can symbolize vulnerability and strength. I know you have the event there called Tulsa Strong. I don’t understand the politics of where you live. But I do understand my intent as an artist.

To make something strong, of quality, unique, original, something that will last, is spiritual, and connects to our hearts.

The story I was told of the origin of the name of crybaby hill was funny, so yes I did try to make something that has humor, but also, knowing grief first hand, crying comes from an place deep in the heart, when we are faced with things way larger then us then we can understand. Babies cry. Babies cry when they are born, it’s a sign of life. I hope the people of Tulsa can embrace this. Let’s figure out how we can.”

“Personally I love the Tulsa Tough bike races but not everybody does. For some people like we are really good about supporting it as a neighborhood but for the people who aren’t as keen about it to then have that constant Cry Baby Hill reminder, they’re not super pleased about it” Branum said.

Since the controversy, the artist has deleted his Facebook page.

FOX23 also spoke with one local artist, Ben Sinor, who submitted his design to the City was the runner-up.

“I was born and raised in the Tulsa community so its very very meaningful to me that I contribute to this community in any way possible,” said Sinor. " Cry Baby Hill is all Tulsa. Cry Baby Hill was a organic movement. It was something that the Saint Francis Tulsa Tough started and then Cry Baby Hill became a location that was infamous obviously for pain and difficulty during the race and it’s a huge celebration point annually.”

He described his design that the City chose as runner-up.

“The piece that ultimately came in second place was large figure cyclist with pacifiers in their mouth and training wheels. So it both looks like a elegant piece but its also clearly kind of clever and kitschy in a way that represents Cry Baby Hill,” Sinor said.

The Riverview Neighborhood is set to have a meeting with the City of Tulsa next week where they will discuss their concerns.

Other Tulsans have created a petition asking the City to reconsider the design.

The project is expected to cost $250,000.

The money will come from Vision 2026, Route 66 funding and the City’s third penny sales tax.