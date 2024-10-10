Moore Public Schools student arrested as alleged co-conspirator in Election Day terrorist plot

MOORE, Okla. — Moore Public Schools announced that a virtual Southmoore High School student was arrested as an alleged co-conspirator in an Election Day terrorist attack plot in the U.S.

The school district said at the time that their statement was released, that the other students in the home were not at school.

The district shared the following statement in part:

“MPS will cooperate and support the investigation in any way we can.

We encourage our community and students to remain vigilant concerning the safety and security of our district and schools.”

An Afghan man living in Oklahoma City was arrested by the FBI for what officials say was a planned Election Day attack to be carried out for the designated foreign terrorist organization ISIS.

The case is being investigated by multiple local, state, and federal agencies including the FBI.

In a press release, State Superintendent Ryan Walters’ Office shared a link to the Oklahoma State Department of Education’s Awareity System, which provides a way to report a range of concerns including school safety.

You can read a statement from Walters in part below:

“Our agency is here to protect Oklahoma kids and will not tolerate anyone who threatens their safety because the security of Oklahoma students is my first priority. I want parents to know every available resource at OSDE is being deployed to ensure our kids’ safety. Our agency has activated its investigative teams and is in contact with the FBI and all applicable law enforcement agencies to investigate this matter and ensure those involved are brought to justice. We encourage students, school staff, and parents to utilize our Awareity system to report any suspicious activity which can then be shared with law enforcement and our school communities.”

You can find a link to the OSDE’s Awareity System by clicking here.