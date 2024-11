TULSA, Okla. — The PSO outage map shows the power went out in west Tulsa around 9:45 this morning.

The total outage in the Tulsa area affects about 2,864 customers with about 2,400 customers without power just west of the Turkey Mountain area.

PSO says they expect power will be turned back on in these areas by 2:00 pm.

Outages have also been reported in the Coweta area with more than 350 customers without power.

Coweta customers should get their power back on by 2:00 this afternoon.