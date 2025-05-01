Mother accepts plea deal after being charged in death of Seminole County girl

MARION COUNTY, Ind. — The mother of 2-year-old Oaklee Snow, who was charged in her daughter’s death, accepted a plea deal in exchange for her testimony against co-defendant Roan Waters.

Back in April 2023, charges were first brought against Madison Marshall and Roan Waters for their alleged role in Oaklee’s death after her body was found in a dresser in Morgan County, Indiana.

According to court documents, Marshall pled guilty to one count of Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death, which is set to result in a sentence of 25 years.

She also pleaded guilty to a count of Neglect of a Dependent, set to result in a sentence of 2 years.

Court documents state those sentences will run concurrently.

At the time of sentencing, the rest of the counts against Marshall are set to be dismissed.

According to previous statements made by Marshall, she alleges Roan Waters killed Oaklee before they both moved her body to Morgan County.

In the plea agreement filed in Indiana, it states a condition of the agreement is that Marshall will “give full and truthful testimony at trial on behalf of the State against co-defendant Roan Waters.”

If she fails to do so, the agreement states that the plea agreement will be rejected and Marshall’s case will go to trial.