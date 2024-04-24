Mother Road Market named Best Food Hall by USA Today

Mother Road Market does it again, named the Best Food Hall by the USA Today Readers’ Choice Awards for the second year in a row.

The Tulsa food hall is on the corner of 11th and Lewis, which is part of historic Route 66, also known as the ‘Mother Road,’ hence the inspiration behind the food hall’s name.

Mother Road Market founder Elizabeth Frame Ellison says the award adds to the excitement of the Route 66 Centennial, which is coming up fast in 2026.

Mother Road Market features a rotating line-up of around a dozen different food vendors and specializes in offering a start-up kitchen space to aspiring restaurateurs to learn the business.

She says they’re always adding new things to the Market, including a brand new Route 66-themed 9-hole mini-golf course, set to debut later this year.

