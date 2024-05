TULSA, Okla. — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital following a crash near 54th and Riverside, according to police.

According to police, the driver was going south and witnesses said the driver was speeding.

At some point, the driver lost control and crashed, according to police.

Police said the driver was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Police also said this second crash was caused by excessive speed they’ve responded to in this area in two days.