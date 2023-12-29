‘Move Over’ law fine now costs a lot more

TULSA — Drivers, who fail to move over, can now get a hefty fine.

In November, the state raised the cost of a first violation to $1,000, up from $250.

A second offense will run you $2,500.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Lieutenant Mark Woodall called the KRMG newsroom Friday to spready the word.

“We’re basically wanting to get the knowledge out and let people know what the fine is,” said Lt. Woodall. “So, we can prevent people from getting those fines.

You must move over one lane if at all possible whenever a vehicle is on the shoulder with emergency lights.

The law now includes private vehicles, not just first responders or wreckers.

If you can’t move over, you have to slow down to a speed where you can stop safely and quickly if necessary.