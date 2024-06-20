Multiple church AC units destroyed in thefts

TULSA, Okla. — The congregation at Cornerstone Hispanic Church near 11th Street and 129th East Avenue was shocked after vandals broke five air conditioning units last Friday.

Pastor Jose Alfonso expressed his disappointment.

“These things happen in every place, but a church is unbelievable,” Alfonso said.

The damage has forced the church to move services to their children’s center, leaving the main hall empty.

“We’re talking about thousands and thousands of dollars... this is going to be a financial burden,” Alfonso said.

The thieves stole copper and other parts from the units, which Pastor Alfonso said wouldn’t get them much money.

This incident isn’t isolated. Praise Center Family Church in north Tulsa was hit by similar thieves earlier this month. Pastor Pamela Wiley shared her initial disbelief.

“When things first happen—you’re kind of like ‘what?’ But then, because of my faith, I know that God is able to do exceedingly and abundantly,” Wiley said.

Despite not having air conditioning, the community around Praise Center Family Church has come together, offering prayer, support, and financial help.

“Seeing people in the community wanting to reach out and help, even if it may seem like something small, that was a blessing,” Wiley said.

Both pastors are now warning others to be cautious. They suggest putting cages around AC units and updating security systems to prevent more thefts.

Both churches remain open and say they are committed to their communities.