Multiple people injured and one dead in midtown shootout

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police say they are searching for a suspect that shot multiple people Wednesday night, killing one man in his 20s.

TPD said a dispute earlier in the day escalated into the suspect shooting at a group outside a home near 31st and Harvard.

According to police, one man died as a result of the shooting, and three others were shot, at least two of them critically.

“This was an absolutely tragic incident, where people were arguing with one another, that erupted into horrific gun violence and someone’s lost their life because of it,” TPD Captain Richard Meulenberg said.

“It is a problem that we see in this country where people just can’t figure out their problems and they go straight to violence,” Meulenberg also said.

Police say all victims were men in their 20s.

TPD said they have one primary suspect, but it is still unknown if the victims shot back or if there are other suspects.

TPD Captain Richard Meulenberg said, “Until we start picking up the physical evidence and seeing what kind of casings we have, what kind of bullet impacts we have, we won’t be able to determine if it was multiple people shooting or just one person.”

According to police, 31st and Harvard is safe and this wasn’t a random shooting, however, the suspect should still be considered armed and dangerous.

Meulenberg said “This is not a random shooting, so it’s not as if we had a homicidal manic just shooting random people, he clearly had a specific target or group of targets here, but he’s still armed and dangerous. So, whether he has other targets, whether he’ll do something irrational if backed into a corner, we don’t know that right now.”

Meulenberg also said “So, all we’re asking is to have a heighted sense of awareness, as you always should, and if you happen to have information about this particular incident and this particular suspect, we are begging people to call us, tell us what’s happening, because we only have a successful solve rate with our homicides because of the work with the community. We wouldn’t be as successful as we were if they didn’t help us.”

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.





