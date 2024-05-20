Multiple tornadoes confirmed after Sunday storms in Oklahoma

National Weather Service (Skyler Cooper)

By Skyler Cooper

Several tornadoes have been confirmed after a severe weather outbreak in western and central Oklahoma on Sunday.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Norman conducted damage surveys across the state Monday and issued ratings for multiple tornadoes.

An EF-2 was confirmed near Yukon, an EF-1 was confirmed south of El Reno, another EF-1 was confirmed near Hyrdo and an EF-2 was confirmed in the Butler/Custer City area.

NWS-Norman said the wind field for the Butler/Custer City tornado was roughly 2.5 miles wide. While the actual tornado was not that wide, damage along the path of the storm can indicate it had wide-ranging impacts.


