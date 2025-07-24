Muscogee (Creek) Nation Supreme Court rules in favor of Creek Freedmen, descendants

The Muscogee (Creek) Nation Supreme Court has ruled that Creek Freedmen, and their descendants, are entitled to “all the rights and privileges of native [Creek] citizens.”

In the opinion, the court stated: “For centuries, our people have endured removal from our homelands, forced assimilation, and near extinction in exchange for promises from the federal government, through numerous treaties. The United States Supreme Court has honored these treaties and ‘[held] the government to its word. today, our Nation’s Supreme Court is presented with a similar challenge Are the Creek Freedmen, and their descendants entitled to ‘all the rights and privileges of native [Creek] citizens,” as guaranteed by the Treaty of 1866, between the United States and the Muscogee (Creek) Nation? Are we, as a Nation, bound to treaty promises made so many years ago? Today, we answer in the affirmative, because this is what Mvskoke law demands."

The Muscogee Creek Freedmen’s ancestors were slaves in the tribal territory during the Civil War. The case answered the question of whether the Freedmen and their descendants deserved tribal citizenship.

Attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons, lead counsel and descendant of Creek Freedmen said, “I started this in 1999, trying to get my own citizenship restored and was denied, and then that kind of pushed me on a path of like, man, I got to do something about this.”

The Muscogee Nation argued their constitution references citizenship as those who are Muscogee “by blood.”

However, attorneys for the Freedmen argued a previous 1866 treaty gave them tribal citizenship, and the Muscogee Nation Supreme Court agreed.

In Article II of the Treaty of 1866, it states:

“The Creeks hereby covenant and agree that henceforth neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, otherwise than in the punishment of crimes, whereof the parties shall have been duly convicted in accordance with laws applicable to all members of said tribe, shall ever exist in said nation; and inasmuch as there are among the Creeks many persons of African descent, who have no interest in the soil, it is stipulated that hereafter these persons lawfully residing in said Creek country under their laws and usages, or who have been thus residing in said country, and may return within one year from the ratification of this treaty, and their descendants and such others of the same race as may be permitted by the laws of the said nation to settle within the limits of the jurisdiction of the Creek Nation as citizens [thereof,] shall have and enjoy all the rights and privileges of native citizens, including an equal interest in the soil and national funds, and the laws of the said nation shall be equally binding upon and give equal protection to all such persons, and all others, of whatsoever race or color, who may be adopted as citizens or members of said tribe.”

On August 20, 1979, the Muscogee (Creek) Nation adopted a new Constitution with Article III, section 2 stating:

“Persons eligible for citizenship in the Muscogee (Creek) Nation shall consist of Muscogee (Creek) Indians by blood whose names appear on the final rolls as provided by the Act of April 26, 1906 (34 Stat. 137), and persons who are lineal descendants of those Muscogee (Creek) Indian by blood whose names appear on the final rolls as provided by the act of April 26, 1906 (34 Stat. 137); (except that an enrolled member of another tribe, nation, band or pueblo shall not be eligible for citizenship in the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.)

Solomon-Simmons said this win hits home not just for his clients, but for him and his family too.

“In 1976, I was a Creek citizen, and then that was stripped from me in 1979, but I’m really thinking about my grandmother, Johnny May Austin. She passed away in 2019 at 89 years old. She was very passionate about getting her Creek citizenship restored. She spoke Creek, and I wish she was here physically to see it, but I just believe that her spirit has helped me along in this long road.”

Jeffrey Kennedy, one of the plaintiffs in this case, stated, “When I heard the ruling, I felt generations of my family exhale at once. Our ancestors signed that treaty in good faith, and today the Court finally honored their word. This victory isn’t just mine—it belongs to every Black Creek descendant who refused to be erased. Now, as recognized citizens, we’re ready for reconciliation and to move forward together—as one Nation—honoring the past while building a just future for us all.”

Another plaintiff, Rhonda Grayson, said this ruling affirms her and her ancestors’ place in the tribe.

“Today’s ruling is a long-awaited affirmation of our dignity, our ancestors, and our rightful place within the Creek Nation. While this victory honors our past, it also offers a meaningful opportunity for healing and reconciliation. It’s time now to come together, rebuild trust, and move forward as one united Nation, ensuring future generations never again face exclusion or erasure.”

FOX23 reached out to a representative of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation and responded with this statement:

“We are currently reviewing the order to understand its basis as well as its implications for our processes. It may be necessary to ask for a reconsideration of this order to receive clarity so that we can ensure that we move forward in a legal, constitutional manner.”