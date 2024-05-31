Muscogee Nation employee presented Lifesaving Award signed by President Biden

By Jen Townley and FOX23.com News Staff

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Muscogee Nation employee Courtney Cosby was recognized with a Red Cross Certificate of Merit signed by President Joe Biden for saving her son from a seizure.

The Red Cross Lifesaving Award helps inspire people to learn the skills they recognize. The Certificate of Merit is awarded to people with Red Cross training and is signed by the President of the United States who serves as the Honorary Chairman of the American Red Cross.

Cosby’s award followed her life-saving actions when her son had a seizure in the middle of the night and stopped breathing. Cosby gave her son CPR, which she learned from Red Cross training.

The Certificate of Merit is the organization’s highest for someone who saves a life.


