Muscogee Nation Lighthorse PD: Choctaw man missing since 2022 found, reunited with family

Multiple people were injured and two people were killed in a shooting Friday at a grocery store in Fordyce, Arkansas.
(alex_schmidt_13 - stock.adobe.com)
By FOX23.com News Staff

The Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department said a Choctaw Nation citizen who had been missing since October of 2022 has been found and safely reunited with his family.

Derek Alan Reese had been last seen in Mounds on or around Oct. 1, 2022.

The Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department said thanks to its Investigations Team, Reese was found around 4:30 p.m. on Monday in the Tulsa area following a tip submitted by his sister.

“This is a happy ending for Mr. Reese and his family, and it gives us hope for others who are still missing and who we are actively working to locate,” said MCN Lighthorse Deputy Chief Jere Lee Smith.

According to the police department’s announcement, the Muscogee Nation Center for Victim Services recently launched a digital billboard campaign to raise awareness of missing Indigenous persons whose cases remain unsolved.

Originally, the campaign highlighted 29 Native individuals listed in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) as missing from within the Muscogee Reservation.

With Reese now located, 28 remain, the announcement read.

Anyone with information related to a missing person case is urged to contact the Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department at 918-732-7800.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!