The Museum of Tulsa History rebrands with new name, unveils new logo

TULSA, Okla. — The Museum of Tulsa History, previously known as the Tulsa Historical Society and Museum, has rebranded with its new name and unveiled a new logo on Thursday.

“It was called The Tulsa Historical Society and Museum,” said Museum of Tulsa History CEO Dr. David Goldenberg. “We are modernizing to reflect the changing times and also to say what we really are. You should say in your first word what you are, who you are. We’re a museum, so Museum of Tulsa History makes absolute sense and the acronym is The MOTH, so we want everyone to come to The MOTH.”

Along with the rebranding, Dr. Goldenberg explained that the museum was also celebrating the opening of a new exhibit called “Cabinet of Curiosities,” which highlights items from the museum’s archives.

Dr. Goldenberg explained how often the museum changes around its various exhibits.

“We are the keepers of all of Tulsa’s stories, and so some things stay the same. One of my favorite pieces in the museum is we’re fortunate to have John D. Rockefeller’s desk from Standard Oil. I mean, people would scream to have that in their museum collection, and here it is in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our exhibits do change about every 12 to 18 months, depending on what’s going on.”

Dr. Goldenberg gave a preview of an exhibit being planned for 2026.

“We’re having plans right now for what would be in 2026. It’s going to be really a first. We’re going to call it “Three Nations, One City.” This is the only city in America that has three tribal nations in a single city: the Osage, the Muscogee Creek, and the Cherokee. We’re in the planning stages for that. That will be brand new.”

The museum also unveiled a new logo to go along with its new name. Dr. Goldenberg explained the significance behind the colors chosen for the logo.

“We tried to capture colors that reflect our community. You see the turquoise of the Native community. You see the red dirt of Oklahoma. You see the black, the hue of oil and you see the golden sunset in the yellow. Now the logo reflects the city, which is what we really wanted more than anything else.”

Dr. Goldenberg encouraged people to come and check out the museum’s vast collection of pictures and artifacts documenting Tulsa’s past.

“We have an amazing collection of photographs, artifacts, that define the story of Tulsa, Oklahoma and we’re so proud of that.”