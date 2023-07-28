Muskogee County deputies search for man they say is armed and dangerous

Andre Williams (Muskogee County Sheriff's Office)

By Ben Morgan

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. — Muskogee County deputies are searching for a man they say is armed and dangerous.

The Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said they were called to a home northwest of Haskell around 8:45 p.m. Thursday. When they got to the house, they found a man in a hallway who had been shot three times, said MCSO.

MCSO said it’s searching for 24-year-old Andre Williams, who deputies said left the scene in a white Ford Fusion with paper tags. MCSO said he is considered armed and dangerous.

Williams is described as a white male, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighs about 160 pounds.

If seen or if anyone has information about Williams call Muskogee County dispatch at 918-577-6906.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

