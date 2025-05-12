Muskogee County District Attorney Larry Edwards found dead

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. — The Muskogee Police Department said Muskogee County District Attorney Larry Edwards was found dead Monday morning.

Police said officers were called to a house near Highway 62 and North 32nd Street for a welfare check on Edwards.

When officers arrived, Edwards was found unresponsive in the house

Police said the medical examiner’s office has been notified and there are no suspicions of foul play at this time.

State Sen. Avery Frix (R-Muskogee) shared the following statement following Edwards’ passing:

“I’m incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Larry Edwards. Larry was deeply committed to justice and the well-being of our community, and his legacy of service will not be forgotten. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and colleagues during this challenging time. He will be truly missed.”