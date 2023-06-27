Muskogee Police investigating after 3 people found dead inside home

Muskogee police

By Ben Morgan

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Police in Muskogee are investigating a possible murder-suicide after finding three people dead inside a house.

According to police, at approximately 9:05 p.m. Monday night, dispatch received a 911 call from a female caller who stated that there was a disturbance and someone in her home with a gun, then hung up.

When officers arrived on the scene they saw a person laying in the hallway inside the front door.

Shortly after arriving, they heard another gunshot from further inside the house.

Officers removed the person from the hallway and then yelled inside the home for anyone else to come out. There was no response.

Once enough officers arrived on the scene a search of the residence was conducted and two more people were found dead inside the home.

The scene is still being investigated at this time and there is no threat to the community, according to police.

