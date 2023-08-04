Muskogee Turnpike crash kills woman

Oklahoma Highway Patrol | KRMG (Russell Mills)

By Glenn Schroeder

A 25-year-old woman was killed early Friday morning in an accident on the Muskogee Turnpike.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports Madison Young of Muskogee was driving northbound on the turnpike, approximately two miles northeast of Coweta, just after midnight.

OHP says Young failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway, overcorrected and struck a barrier wall.

Her can then came to rest on its top.

OHP reports a semi driven by 54-year-old Jimmy Thacker of Mounds struck the upside down car, ejecting Young an unknown distance from the vehicle.

She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by Coweta EMS.

Glenn Schroeder

Glenn Schroeder

Anchor

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-9595
    K95.5 Contests & Events
    Download The Free K95.5 App

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!