All lanes are open again on the Muskogee Turnpike

UPDATE (08/20/2025 2:45pm) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol says that all lanes of the Muskogee Turnpike are again open.

OKLAHOMA - As of 2pm Wednesday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says that the Muskogee Turnpike is shut down in both directions in the construction zone east of Coweta.

Eastbound traffic must exit at Coweta, and westbound traffic must exit at Highway 69 near Muskogee.

