National Junior Angus Show brings thousands to Tulsa for youth development competition

TULSA, Okla. — What looks like a typical livestock show at Tulsa’s Expo Square this week has evolved into something much bigger, a comprehensive youth development program that organizers call the “best seven days of summer.”

The National Junior Angus Show has brought 650 young competitors from 36 states to Oklahoma, representing nearly 3,000 people when families are included. The week-long event runs through Saturday and features far more than cattle competitions.

“We call it the best seven days of summer,” said Caitlyn Brandt, director of events and junior activities for the American Angus Association. “This is like the main focal point of Junior Angus members.”

Participants compete in speech contests, business presentations, and a Certified Angus Beef cook-off where they perform skits and present cases to judges. Young people are also campaigning for positions on the National Junior Angus Board of Directors, going through real interviews and working with voting delegates.

For some competitors, the tradition runs deep. Gage Long, a fourth-generation Angus breeder from Adair, has been competing since he was nine years old.

“I’ve been showing at the National Junior Angus Show since I was nine years old. This is one event that I look forward to every single year,” said Long.

Behind the scenes, the event requires 15 months of planning and dozens of volunteers. Many volunteers are former exhibitors themselves, continuing relationships built through decades of showing cattle.

Janet Strate, executive chairperson for the National Junior Angus Show in Oklahoma, discovered the generational connection when preparing for this year’s event.

“We found two belt buckles that my husband had received at the 1985 National Junior Angus Show, which was held right here in Tulsa as well. So it is something that they build relationships with other exhibitors across the United States,” said Strate.

The competition schedule includes multiple categories: Bred & Owned, Phenotype & Genotype Show, Owned Heifers, Steers, and Cow/Calf Pairs. Educational components include cattle judging contests, skill-a-thon competitions, and beef science poster contests.

Local businesses are supporting the event. The Tulsa Convention and Visitor Bureau is providing breakfast for exhibitors, while other sponsors include TransOva, Circle M, and Oklahoma Ford Dealers.

The event also provides an economic boost to Tulsa, with thousands of visitors staying in local hotels and dining at area restaurants during their week-long stay.

Competition continues through Saturday at Expo Square, with closing ceremonies scheduled for 6-8 p.m. featuring the presentation of awards for all contests, scholarships, and the introduction of new National Junior Angus Association officers and directors.

This year marks the 57th National Junior Angus Show. The event rotates locations across the country to give different exhibitors equal opportunity to participate.

You can find the official event schedule by clicking here and live streaming coverage here.