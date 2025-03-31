National Weather Service confirms EF-0 tornado touched down in Okmulgee early Sunday

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. — The National Weather Service Office in Tulsa confirms that an EF-0 tornado touched down in Okmulgee early Sunday morning.

[03/30/25 5:06 PM] Our storm survey team determined that an EF-0 tornado occurred overnight in Okmulgee County in eastern Oklahoma. Here are the details: https://t.co/QHfRD6ui4y — NWS Tulsa (@NWStulsa) March 30, 2025

The NWS says a severe squall line moved through eastern Oklahoma during the late evening of March 29th and the early morning of March 30th.

A brief tornado developed along the leading edge of the line in Okmulgee County.

NWS says the tornado developed south of Liberty Road and west of the N 300 Road, where large tree limbs were snapped.

According to NWS, the tornado moved northeast, damaging multiple outbuildings as it approached Bald Hill Road, and damaged trees until it dissipated east of the N 310 Road and north of Bald Hill Road.

The National Weather Service confirmed one person in Cherokee County is dead following a severe storm on Saturday.