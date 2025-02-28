National Weather Service in Norman reports layoffs

The National Weather Service in Norman is reporting than an unspecified number of employees, as well as OU meteorology students set to transition into roles with the National Weather Service, have been terminated as part of mass layoffs proposed by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Mass layoffs are also being reported at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the agency tasked with monitoring climate and weather-related events.

Norman Mayor-Elect Stephen Tyler Holman released a statement saying that the cuts are expected to affect more than 800 staff members nationwide. At this time, employees at Tulsa’s National Weather Service aren’t believed to have been affected by these layoffs.