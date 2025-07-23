Nearly 173,000 signatures needed for recreational marijuana to be placed on ballot

Oklahomans had the chance to legalize recreational marijuana two years ago, but SQ820 was voted down, easily. Enough signatures were collected at the time, but now they have to do it again.

State SQ837 will ask voters if they want to add recreational marijuana use to the State Constitution as long as they collect enough signatures. Jed Green, Director of “Oklahomans For Responsible Cannabis Action” said proponents have 90 days to collect just under 173,000 valid signatures to get the question added to a 2026 ballot.

“August 6 is our start date, November 4 is our final date to submit them to the secretary of state,” Green said.

Green also said he would like for his group to collect over 300,000 signatures in case there are some challenges. If so, they would have more than enough to put the state question on a ballot.

Green also feels like they are in the “signature sweet spot” this fall, allowing them to collect signatures during football games, parades, concerts, and other popular events.

The group who is spearheading the collection of signatures is a well-organized group and not just a bunch of stoners.

“Regardless of the dumb, stoner moniker that some might have of us out there, we are not that,” he said.

Oklahomans voted to legalize medical marijuana in 2018, and attempted to legalize recreational use in 2023, but Oklahomans voted it down with 62 percent.

If voters approve of the proposal, Oklahoma will become the 25th state to legalize recreational marijuana.