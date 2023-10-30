New alert system notifies Okla. residents when inmates escape detention facilities

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced a new Orange Alert notification system to let people know when an inmate escapes the detention facility.

The Orange Alert System is currently operational and ready for citizens to opt in. ODOC worked with Rave Mobile Safety to set up the system.

The idea for the alert system came to Katie Edelen after county jail escapees took her aunt hostage.

Edelen wanted to ensure all Oklahomans are safe when an inmate walks away or escapes from a prison.

While attending a legislative camp held at the State Capitol in 2022, the then-high school senior created legislation for the alert system, a system that notifies people when inmates unlawfully leave a correctional facility.

Rep. Anthony Moore learned of Edelen’s proposed legislation and wanted to make it an actual law. Moore and Sen. Darcy Jech co-authored HB 1546, which passed in both chambers during the 2023 legislative session.

Gov. Kevin Stitt signed it into law on May 17, 2023, and it takes effect on Nov. 1.

The Orange Alert is an optional system and is not location-based. Those interested can opt-in to receive notifications by texting a keyword to 77295.

Each facility’s keyword can be found here.

In the event of an escape, the alert will be sent to those on the facility’s list.

For more information on the Orange Alert System, click here.