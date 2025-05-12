New ammunition facility announced in Pryor

Pryor, OK — The Oklahoma Department of Commerce and Governor Kevin Stitt announced that CBC Global Ammunition, one of the largest ammunition manufacturers in the world, is expanding its operations with a planned $300 million investment for a new facility at the MidAmerica Industrial Park.

The project is expected to create 350 jobs.

“Oklahoma is so excited that CBC USA is going to make its home here,” said Governor Kevin Stitt. “Because of our business-friendly policies, our support of law enforcement and the Second Amendment, and our unbeatable logistical advantage, it is a no-brainer for companies to choose our state. I’m thrilled to welcome the CBC team here and I can’t wait to watch them grow here in Oklahoma.”

CBC produces nearly two billion rounds of ammunition each year.

The new Oklahoma facility will be capable of producing all centerfire cartridges, from 9mm up to 12.7mm, and will supply law enforcement, U.S. military and the U.S. sports and hunting market.

The new manufacturing facility will be on more than 550 acres in Pryor. The ground-breaking is expected to take place in the 4th quarter of 2025.