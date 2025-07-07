New Centennial Park playground opens in Owasso

By FOX23.com News Staff

OWASSO, Okla. — The new Centennial Park playground is now open in Owasso after recent storms delayed the improvement project.

An improvement project began on the Centennial Park playground, located near East 86th Street North and North 161st East Avenue, in March.

City of Owasso Recreation and Culture said storms caused a power outage across the park and put a small delay on the new playground’s opening.

On Wednesday, the City said the new improvement project was completed and the park was open to the public. The playground is located on the north side of the park and is accessible from the East 91st Street North entrance, or a short walk down the trail.

The city thanked park staff and construction crews who worked to complete the project.

