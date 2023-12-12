New crime fighting tool now available for Broken Arrow residents

Broken Arrow — The Broken Arrow Police Department is rolling out a new online tool that came with their new software and is free for the public to use.

Crimemapping.com allows users to target an address and which crimes have occurred nearby within the last six months.

“We do filter out some, like a sex crime, or something like that,” said Chief Brandon Berryhill.

Chief Berryhill says it’s for the public and for BAPD.

“It arms the public with information, and it helps us be transparent.”

Residents can also set up crime alerts on certain crimes in their area.