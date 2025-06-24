New curfew proposal for downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. - The city of Tulsa could soon have a new curfew for juveniles downtown. City Councilors Vanessa Hall-Harper, Laura Bellis, Phil Lakin, and Karen Gilbert are proposing the change to the current juvenile curfew ordinance.

If approved, the new ordinance could take effect within just a few days.

In a post on social media, Tulsa Police say that the ordinance would impact the area within the Inner Dispersal Loop (IDL). That area is also sometimes referred to as the Downtown Loop. If passed, the hours during which individuals under the age of 18 can be unsupervised within the IDL will be modified.

Right now, the curfew hours are 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Friday, and 12:01 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The new hours in the IDL would be 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

You can see the proposed changes here.

The City of Tulsa also has a page for frequently asked questions that you can access here.

If the ordinance changes are approved by the City Council, the proposal will be forwarded to Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols for his signature, which will make the changes go into effect immediately.