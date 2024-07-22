New details released after four killed in Broken Arrow murder-suicide

Broken Arrow police say four people were found dead inside a house near Washington and Aspen Friday morning in what appears to be a murder-suicide.

Police say a 911 call came from someone inside the house at 10:55am.

The investigation has revealed that 26-year-old Jacob Haas fatally shot his 21-year-old brother, 76-year-old grandfather, and 55-year-old aunt.

Preliminary autopsy findings indicate Haas died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Official autopsy results are still pending.

BAPD is not releasing the victim’s names out of respect for their families.

The Broken Arrow Police Department does not have any domestic violence history at the home prior to this incident.

If you or someone you know are involved in a domestic violence situation, there is a nationwide hotline: (800)-799-7233.