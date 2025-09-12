New downtown graffiti removal program is now underway

Downtown graffiti
By April Hill

The program is thanks to a $250,000 grant from the U.S Department of Justice.

The goal is to improve safety, protect property values and ensure Tulsa remains clean and welcoming.

“This program is more than just cleaning walls - it’s about restoring pride in the heart of our city,” Mayor Monroe Nichols said. ”When our buildings and public spaces are well cared for, it sends a clear message that Tulsa is a place where people want to live, work, and invest. By working together to remove graffiti from our streets, we’re ensuring our city lives up to the expectations of our residents, visitors and property owners.”

City leaders say new graffiti programs and personnel are making a significant impact across the city.

Contractors have removed graffiti from more than 40 properties, with more than 100 more identified for removal in the coming months.

The Downtown Graffiti Removal Program is led by the City’s Code Enforcement division in collaboration with TPD and the Downtown Tulsa Partnership.

The program is expected to continue at least through September of 2026.

