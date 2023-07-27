New expedited lane added at Tulsa airport security checkpoint

Tulsa International Airport has introduced a special expedited lane at the security checkpoint that’s run by a private company called CLEAR, which says it can shave minutes off your wait to get through security.

For about $16 a month, you can check in with biometrics - either a fingerprint or retinal scan - and a CLEAR employee will escort you right to the front of the TSA security line (or the front of the TSA pre-check line if you have that clearance).

CLEAR Vice President Kyle McLaughlin says the CLEAR membership is valid for all CLEAR lanes across the country.

“So you join once, you sign up at one airport, and you can use your CLEAR membership at any of our 53 airport locations, as well as the 17 sports venues and stadiums that we have expedited CLEAR lanes in across the country,” McLaughlin said.

CLEAR says they’re hiring 25 employees to work at their expedited lane at Tulsa International Airport.

