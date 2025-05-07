New fentanyl formulation detected by Tulsa Police forensic laboratory

Pills Officials with the Drug Enforcement Administration said they have seized an estimated 379 million potentially lethal doses of fentanyl in 2022, including 50.6 million fentanyl-laced pills. (Scukrov/Getty Images/iStockphoto, File)
By Matt Hutson

Tulsa Police are sharing a new public safety announcement on a new fentanyl formulation that has recently been found.

Medetomidine has been detected in fentanyl mixtures by the Tulsa Police Department Forensic Lab. Medetomidine is an extremely strong sedative used in veterinary medicine and poses serious health risks.

It’s not an opioid and will not respond to Naloxone (Narcan), however, if you suspect someone is suffering from a fentanyl overdose, Narcan should be administered and emergency medical services should be called immediately.

The signs of medetomidine toxicity include the following:

  • Sedation and impaired pain sensation 
  • Dry mouth and slowed breathing 
  • Hypnotic/anesthetic effects 
  • Dilated pupils and hypothermia 
  • Muscle twitching and slowed heart rate 
  • Initial high blood pressure followed by dangerously low blood pressure.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, call 988 for helpful resources.

