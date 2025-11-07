New hiking and biking trails being planned around Gilcrease Museum

Gilcrease Trail system Courtesy: City of Tulsa
By Steve Berg

The new Gilcrease Museum plans to create a huge new hiking and biking trail to go with it.

In terms of its use, and even its size, it would be a lot like the Turkey Mountain urban wilderness.

It would cover around 460 acres and have around 14 miles of dirt trails for hiking and mountain biking.

The Williams Companies Foundation is pledging $2 million to the project, if the museum can raise another $1.5 million by the end of the year.

The plan is to have the trails ready to go when the new museum opens in early 2027.

The City of Tulsa Parks Department would manage the trail system.

