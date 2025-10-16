New industrial park opens in midtown Tulsa

Midtown Industrial Park Courtesy: Price Edwards & Company
By Steve Berg

It’s a relatively rare occasion these days: a new, modern industrial park is setting up shop in the middle of Tulsa.

Developers who have created the new Midtown Industrial Park say it has been nearly impossible, especially for a smaller industrial business, to find a space in the city core that meets current-day needs.

The basic reasons are that man buildings in Tulsa are too old or space that does meet a client’s needs has already been taken.

They say the new 90,000 square-foot park at 15th and Sheridan has the higher ceilings, modern layouts, and full fire protection that meet current-day needs of industrial businesses.

They say it will help keep Tulsa competitive with the suburbs, in attracting new business.

