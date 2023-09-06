New Jersey business owner accused of using drone to drop dye into nearby pools

One man injured in shooting outside Quality Inn & Suites in Buckhead (WSB-TV)

A New Jersey business owner is facing criminal mischief charges. Police say he used a drone to drop a dye pack in outdoor pools, multiple times, turning the water green and causing thousands of dollars worth of damages.

One hotel manager told WPVI her pool was targeted about a dozen times over the summer.

On Friday, WPVI says the drone was spotted over the Quality Inn again, and this time with the help from the FAA the drone was tracked to a nearby business

Police arrested the business owner, 45-year-old Patrick Spina IV.

In a statement issued Tuesday, a spokesperson said: “FAA regulations prohibit the unsafe or unauthorized operation of any aircraft. We encourage the public to report unauthorized drone operations to local law enforcement to help discourage this dangerous illegal activity.”

Spina faces fines of more than $30,000 and can have his drone certification suspended or revoked.







