New law allows Okla. breweries, wineries & distilleries to sell alcohol at off-site events

This week, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed House Bill 1715 into law, which loosens restrictions on local breweries, wineries and distilleries.

The law allows those businesses to host off-site events and sell their products somewhere other than their primary location, with approval from the ABLE Commission.

Licensed vendors will be allowed to host four off-site events per year.

Tulsa has several breweries which, before this law, were only allowed to sell their beer at their taproom or through liquor stores.

Now, those breweries can apply for permission to sell beer at places like farmers markets, boat shows, fairs, swap meets and more.

The law specifies that vendors can sell up to six bottles or cans of beer in original packaging or a reusable container for on-premises consumption.

One of the original local breweries in Tulsa is Marshall Brewing. Owner Eric Marshall told KRMG he’s pleased with the new law.

“HB 1715 signed by Governor Stitt yesterday has done a great job of helping to clarify things as far as offsite events go. There has been a fair amount of gray area on how we can participate in some offsite events, so this gives a bit more frame work to navigate these matters with ABLE and provides them clarity for regulation. HB 1715 also adds and clarifies several other areas of the alcohol laws which are all positive for Oklahoma’s small independent craft brewers.” Marshall said.

