New Oklahoma vehicle registration law now in effect

You can now only have a paper tag on your car for just 10 days instead of the old two-month rule.

The Mason Treat Act took effect on Sunday. The law is named after Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat’s son who was injured during a routine traffic stop at the beginning of 2024.

The new legislation aims to improve road safety compliance by limiting the amount of time temporary tags are on cars.

Dealers will have to pre-register for a new metal tag.

In the case of a private sale, you will have to do the pre-registration yourself. You have five days to affix the paper tag to the car.

The paper tag is only valid for 10 days from the date of purchase.

Failure to properly pre-register a tag to a new vehicle can result in fines or penalties.

For a list of frequently asked questions, click here.

Service Oklahoma has a checklist that provides steps for buying, selling or transferring a vehicle in the state, which can be found by clicking here.