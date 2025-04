New rainfall record set for month of April in Oklahoma

April 2025 was a record-setting month when it comes to rainfall.

According to Oklahoma Mesonet, the state saw a statewide average rainfall of more than 8.5 inches this month. That surpasses a 1942 record of 8.32 inches.

A new rainfall record was also set for Tulsa with 10.99″ of rain for the month of April. That surpasses the previous record of 10.44″ set in 2017.

Oklahoma City got in on the record-breaking rain too with 11.94 inches of rain in April, beating the 1947 record of 11.91 inches.