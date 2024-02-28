NFL Hall-of-Famer Troy Aikman selling EIGHT Elite Light Lager in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Former Oklahoma Sooner, Dallas Cowboy legend, and NFL color commentator is expanding his brewing empire with his new beer EIGHT Elite Light Lager.

Aikman visited the KRMG Morning News with Dan Potter to talk about his new brew.

Aikman launched his brewing company, EIGHT, two years ago in Texas. Now it has expanded to Oklahoma. He tells KRMG the beer is made with organic grains and doesn’t include sugar. Each beer is just 90 calories with 2.6 grams of carbohydrates per 12 oz. serving.

“I believe in balance,” Aikman said. “I think there’s moments in life that are worth celebrating and there’s time with family and friends and for me that’s typically with a beer. And I wanted a beer that complimented my lifestyle. I just felt there was a better way to do it.”

Aikman says what makes EIGHT Elite Light Lager different from other beers on the market is how his beer is made.

“We hit the measurables at 90 calories and 2.6 carbs but we use 100% organic grains and most importantly we don’t add anything to it,” Aikman told KRMG. “We don’t add any syrups or sugars or sweeteners or anything like that like so many of these other beers do.”

Aikman said the most important thing about the beer is the taste.

“It tastes like a beer as opposed to some watered-down product.”

EIGHT Elite Light Lager is now available in most stores like OnCue, Walmart, and Crest in Oklahoma. You can listen to the full interview with Troy Aikman on the KRMG Morning News with Dan Potter here: