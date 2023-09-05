Night Court comes to Tulsa

Expect wait times at the City of Tulsa Municipal Court to be far shorter than normal.

By Glenn Schroeder

Starting Thursday Tulsa Municipal Court kicks-off Night Court.

And times remain open for this Thursday night’s dockets, with dockets starting at 4, 5 and 6pm.

Municipal Court Administrator Cheri Harvell notes all services provided during normal court hours, between 8 and 5, are being extended to 7pm.

Initially, Thursday Night Court will focus on the quicker cases, like simple traffic citations.

The City says Thursday Night Court will have a cashier’s window, so people can make citation payments after 5 p.m. on Thursdays.

People can also get court documents needed for compliance letters to reinstate their licenses at Thursday Night Court.

There will be a Spanish interpreter at no cost.


