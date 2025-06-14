‘No Kings’ protests take place in Green Country

TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of “No Kings’ protests are taking place across the country on Saturday, including in Green Country.

People for Democracy says the nationwide “No Kings” day of action will include peaceful rallies and sidewalk marches in defense of democracy, justice, and freedom.

The protests will coincide with Flag Day, President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday and the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary celebration and military parade taking place in Washington D.C.

The rallies are set to protest the Trump administration and immigration enforcement.

One Green Country protest kicked off at 8 a.m. Saturday morning near a Dairy Queen in Okmulgee.

“Today is Flag Day, we support the United States flag and what that stands for, which means we don’t believe in a king, we believe in due process, we believe in our constitution,” Lynch said. “That’s why everyone is out here today, celebrating Flag Day, being an American and supporting due process and the constitution.

According to People for Democracy, the protests planned for Oklahoma include:

Tulsa County Courthouse (500 South Denver Avenue), noon - 3 p.m.

The cross streets of 71st and Memorial, 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

East 41st Street and South Yale Avenue, noon - 1:30 p.m.

City Hall Park/OKC City Hall (109 North Hudson Avenue) 9 a.m. - noon.

South Main Street and East Choctaw Avenue, McAlester, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Floyd H Norris Park (400 North Muskogee Avenue, Tahlequah) 9 a.m. - noon.

Rose District in Broken Arrow, 11 a.m. - 11:45 p.m.

Dairy Queen, 1000 East 6th Street, Okmulgee, 8 - 10 a.m.

Tulsa Police Chief Dennis Larsen said TPD supports the right to protest and will work to ensure the safety of citizens and property.

In a post on Saturday morning, TPD Larsen addressed reports of violence, including deadly attacks on Minnesota lawmakers.

“The targeted attack on Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses is a tragedy that affects our entire nation. On behalf of the Tulsa Police Department, our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends who are now grieving. We also extend our support to the law enforcement officers who are actively investigating and pursuing those responsible for these heinous acts,” the statement reads.

Larsen also addressed ‘No Kings’ protests taking place around the country, urging calm.

“On this day, when multiple demonstrations are planned across the nation and here in Tulsa, this department fully supports our citizens’ First Amendment right to express their views through peaceful demonstration. Our officers will be present to ensure the safety of our citizens as well as property. I encourage those attending to respect the law and remain calm.

Violence has no place in our democracy. Those who choose to break the law or threaten others will be arrested immediately."on