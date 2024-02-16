Vince Gill joins star-studded lineup at Blake Shelton benefit concert

Vince Gill Vince Gill performs during the Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony on Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (Wade Payne/Invision/AP)

By Skyler Cooper

The already stacked lineup at Blake Shelton’s ‘All for the Hall’ concert at the BOK Center in Tulsa just got even bigger.

22-time Grammy winner and Country Music Hall of Famer Vince Gill has joined the ticket, the BOK Center announced.

Gill joins Ronnie Dunn, Kristin Chenoweth, Wade Hayes and the Swon Brothers with Blake Shelton headlining the show.

Proceeds from the show will benefit the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Tickets are still available here.

The concert will take place at the BOK Center on Saturday, March 30th.

